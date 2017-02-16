N.J. teen may have called accomplice before Sarah Stern slaying
A New Jersey teen accused of killing a 19-year-old woman called an alleged accomplice before the murder as well as after, the friend told detectives. Preston Taylor said that Liam McAtasney contacted him before the slaying of Sarah Stern in December, according to the Asbury Park Press .
