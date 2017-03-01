N.J.'s best movie theater: You won't ...

N.J.'s best movie theater: You won't find a better selection of films

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Jersey Journal

The Princeton Garden Theatre has since 1920 been a staple of the university town's arts culture, but since reopening in 2014 as a non-profit has stepped up its film game, offering a mix of first-run dramas, foreign flicks, Hollywood classics, guest lectures and more. The classic two-theater hall, which even broadcasts live theater, straight from the National Theatre in London, was the fourth of five finalist stops in our search for New Jersey's best movie theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asbury Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Jan '17 nicole johanna 1
News Finding my family after 44 years in prison Dec '16 Faith Michigan 1
How to contact someone from the Neptune News Dec '16 dawnd01 1
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Nov '16 bldg seven 30
News Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10) Oct '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 8
News Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a... Sep '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jmrsch123 1
See all Asbury Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asbury Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Monmouth County was issued at March 01 at 3:22PM EST

Asbury Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asbury Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Asbury Park, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,644 • Total comments across all topics: 279,235,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC