N.J.'s best movie theater: You won't find a better selection of films

The Princeton Garden Theatre has since 1920 been a staple of the university town's arts culture, but since reopening in 2014 as a non-profit has stepped up its film game, offering a mix of first-run dramas, foreign flicks, Hollywood classics, guest lectures and more. The classic two-theater hall, which even broadcasts live theater, straight from the National Theatre in London, was the fourth of five finalist stops in our search for New Jersey's best movie theater.

