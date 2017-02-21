MLB's Al Leiter - It's an honor to be a part of NJHOF

Former MLB Pitcher and current analyst, Al Leiter , who is also a board member of the NJ Hall of Fame , joined Bill Spadea to promote the induction ceremony, coming up May 7 in Asbury Park. The hall will welcome 15 new members of famous New Jerseyans this year, including Kelly Ripa, Ray Liotta, Connie Chung, singer Connie Francis, soccer star Carli Lloyd and many more.

