Missing NJ man was killed and his body dumped in Jersey Shore park
The parks worker was picking up litter at the Shark River Park in Wall when he noticed the body on a slope off Gully Road. Patel had been reported missing on Feb. 9 by a friend who reported his disappearance to the Asbury Park police.
