Message in bottle found on New Jersey...

Message in bottle found on New Jersey beach

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A man walking his dogs along a New Jersey beach found a bottle that contained a note which appears to have been written by someone from England. Vince Stango says a recent storm washed away the sand dunes on Harvey Cedars and that's when he spotted the bottle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asbury Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Jan 26 nicole johanna 1
News Finding my family after 44 years in prison Dec '16 Faith Michigan 1
How to contact someone from the Neptune News Dec '16 dawnd01 1
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Nov '16 bldg seven 30
News Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10) Oct '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 8
News Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a... Sep '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd... Sep '16 jmrsch123 1
See all Asbury Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asbury Park Forum Now

Asbury Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asbury Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. China
  5. Iraq
 

Asbury Park, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,679 • Total comments across all topics: 278,513,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC