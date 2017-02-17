Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting in Asbury Park

FREEHOLD -- A 24-year-old Asbury Park man admitted on Tuesday he fatally shot a city man at an apartment complex nearly four years ago. In pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter, Bryan Burford said he killed Tyrell Howard, 20, on Aug. 16, 2013, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said in a press release.

