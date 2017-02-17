Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting in Asbury Park
FREEHOLD -- A 24-year-old Asbury Park man admitted on Tuesday he fatally shot a city man at an apartment complex nearly four years ago. In pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter, Bryan Burford said he killed Tyrell Howard, 20, on Aug. 16, 2013, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan 26
|nicole johanna
|1
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd...
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC