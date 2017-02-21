Lieutenant governor gets resignation ...

Lieutenant governor gets resignation letter from husband

45 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

'We can discuss this over dinner': New Jersey's Lieutenant Governor gets a resignation letter from her judge HUSBAND that includes a swipe at Chris Christie New Jersey's lieutenant governor Kim Guadagno has received a letter of resignation from her husband Michael, who is an appeals court judge In order to collect his pension, he is required by law to notify his wife in her dual role as secretary of state that he'll reach the mandatory retirement age of 70 He wrote that his wife doesn't get a pension for her dual role despite serving as the state's acting governor for over 500 days That line appeared to criticize New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who was out of the state for over 261 days in 2015 New Jersey's lieutenant governor has received a letter of resignation from her judge husband - which included a swipe at Gov. Chris Christie.

