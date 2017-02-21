'Let me feel you': Justice Minister A...

'Let me feel you': Justice Minister Amy Adams' plea to Bruce Springsteen

Justice Minister Amy Adams got caught up in the moment at the Bruce Springsteen concert on Tuesday night, tweeting an enthusiastic plea to "let me feel you Bruce". One of several MPs at The Boss' concert in Christchurch, Adams first tweeted a simple "Bruce!" with a picture of Springsteen on the big screen.

