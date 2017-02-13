Grammy Awards 2017: The untold story of how a N.J. town changed music history

OCEAN GROVE -- It was known as "God's Square Mile at the Jersey Shore," a teensy New Jersey beachfront village proclaimed to be the Mecca of American Methodism. And in the summer of 1897, some 60,000 visitors funneled down Broadway and into Ocean Grove, for the community's annual summer camp meeting -- a 10-day merger of worship and recreation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.