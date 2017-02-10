Glimpse of History: A nightclub in Old Bridge
OLD BRIDGE -- The sign in front of Art Stock's Birch Hill in Old Bridge is shown in this undated photo. An obituary published in the Asbury Park Press for owner Art Stock, who died in 2009 at age 74, notes that Stock built "a New Jersey club empire that spanned from Sayreville to Cape May in the 1970s."
