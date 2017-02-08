Friend confesses: Sarah Stern murder ...

Friend confesses: Sarah Stern murder was planned for 6 months, prosecutor says

New details about the alleged murder of missing 19-year-old Sarah Stern came out in court as one of her two friends was formerly charged. At a detention hearing on Tuesday, Superior Judge David Bauman ordered Preston Taylor, 19, of Neptune City, held without bail until his trial.

