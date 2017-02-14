Fights up in NJ schools, find out how...

Fights up in NJ schools, find out how many ina

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Courier News

Are kids settling their differences with their fists? A state report found that fights in the schools was up last year Report: Fights are up in New Jersey's public schools Are kids settling their differences with their fists? A state report found that fights in the schools was up last year Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://on.app.com/2lfu4df While the good news is there was a drop-off in vandalism, weapons, substance abuse and bullying in New Jersey's public schools last year, there was an increase in the instances of violence, according to a state report released Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asbury Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Jan 26 nicole johanna 1
News Finding my family after 44 years in prison Dec '16 Faith Michigan 1
How to contact someone from the Neptune News Dec '16 dawnd01 1
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Nov '16 bldg seven 30
News Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10) Oct '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 8
News Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a... Sep '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd... Sep '16 jmrsch123 1
See all Asbury Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asbury Park Forum Now

Asbury Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asbury Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Asbury Park, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,336 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC