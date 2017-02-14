Cymbals Eat Guitars playing Asbury Park before tour with Pixies
Cymbals Eat Guitars are on tour in Europe right now and they're set to tour the US with the Pixies in May, including an appearance at Shaky Knees . They have three NYC shows with the Pixies, and they just added a headlining show happening in Asbury Park right before that tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan 26
|nicole johanna
|1
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd...
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC