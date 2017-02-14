Cymbals Eat Guitars playing Asbury Pa...

Cymbals Eat Guitars playing Asbury Park before tour with Pixies

Cymbals Eat Guitars are on tour in Europe right now and they're set to tour the US with the Pixies in May, including an appearance at Shaky Knees . They have three NYC shows with the Pixies, and they just added a headlining show happening in Asbury Park right before that tour.

