Camille Peruto From the Sea to the Sky Album Review

Members/Instruments: Camille Peruto - Vocals and Acoustic Guitar; Eric Novod - Drums; Joe Parella - Guitar and Machine; Roshane Karunaratne - Piano and Keys; Erik Kase Romero - Bass Production: Lakehouse Recording Studios in Asbury Park, NJ; Produced and Engineered by Erik Kase Romero; Mixed and Mastered by Tim Pannella Embracing the joy while also accepting the pain of the past isn't an easy task for many people, but musician Camille Peruto is the rare exception. The Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter perfectly exemplifies what it means to take life experiences in stride.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shockya.com.