Australian boy skips school, joins Bruce Springsteen on stage
Springsteen read the sign, "Missed school, in the snow, can I play Growin' Up with you?" out loud to the masses. After Springsteen confirmed with Testa that he could play the song on the guitar, the two jammed on stage to the delight of the crowd.
