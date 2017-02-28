Asbury Park Police seek public's help in locating 13 year old runaway girl
The Asbury Park Police Department and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office are seeking the public's help in locating Gina Perrilla, a 13 year old girl who ran away from Child Protection and Permanancy . Perrilla is hispanic, 13 years of age, 5'5", approx 190 to 200 lbs with long curly hair.
