Asbury Park police find stolen Bruce Springsteen art
Police recovered several stolen items, including a metal cutout depicting Bruce Springsteen, from an apartment on Prospect Avenue. ASBURY PARK - Police officers have recovered a "one of a kind" piece of artwork depicting Bruce Springsteen that had been reported stolen in November .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan 26
|nicole johanna
|1
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd...
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC