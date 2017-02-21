Asbury Park man pleads guilty to gunning down star athlete

FREEHOLD -- A 23-year-old Asbury Park man pleaded guilty in Monmouth County Superior Court on Thursday to killing one man and shooting another. Jamar Small, a former all-state football player for Asbury Park High School , was sitting in a car with a relative, 25-year-old Tyreek Small, shortly before noon on Dec. 20, 2015 when five gunshots were fired into their vehicle as they were backing out of a driveway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.