Women's March to be held in Asbury Park to coincide with Women's march on Washington

Hundreds of thousands of Americans are expected to take part in a Women's march on Washington Saturday, one day after President Donald Trump was sworn More than 4,000 people are expected to gather in Asbury Park Satruday for a Women's March protest rally ASBURY PARK - Hundreds of thousands of Americans are expected to take part in a Women's march on Washington Saturday, one day after President Donald Trump was sworn into office. Dozens of "sister" marches are taking place across the country in solidarity of the big protest march, including one in Asbury Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.