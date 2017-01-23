Women's March to be held in Asbury Park to coincide with Women's march on Washington
Hundreds of thousands of Americans are expected to take part in a Women's march on Washington Saturday, one day after President Donald Trump was sworn More than 4,000 people are expected to gather in Asbury Park Satruday for a Women's March protest rally ASBURY PARK - Hundreds of thousands of Americans are expected to take part in a Women's march on Washington Saturday, one day after President Donald Trump was sworn into office. Dozens of "sister" marches are taking place across the country in solidarity of the big protest march, including one in Asbury Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec 26
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd...
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
|ebony nicole brown (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Winston
|4
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC