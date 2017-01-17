Women's March takes to D.C. and 6 NJ cities day after Trump sworn in
Nearly 14,000 people from New Jersey are planning to take buses to Saturday's Women's March on Washington. And those who can't make the trip can still participate within the confines of the Garden State.
