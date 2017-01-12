Without Springsteen, Light of Day's m...

Without Springsteen, Light of Day's marathon show soldiers on in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK -- Every volunteer associated with the Light of Day foundation and its annual winter festival in Asbury Park insists the weekend's main-course concert at the Paramount Theatre is not meant to be centered on Bruce Springsteen, and whether or not he chooses to drop by for a "surprise" set. And that's the right attitude; through nearly 20 years and thousands of performances, the organization has raised more than $4 million for Parkinson's Disease research, and ticket sales to Saturday night's marathon show on the boardwalk are a fair chunk of those funds.

