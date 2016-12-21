Why's there a $3.7 million underground tunnel being built in Toms River?

Ocean County is renovating a tunnel underneath the justice complex that will allow for the more secure transfer of inmates from the county jail to the county courthouse on Washington Street, according to the Asbury Park Press . It's part of a $3.7 million improvement project at the Ocean County Justice Complex that includes new passageways, a new elevator and new holding cells, according to the report.

