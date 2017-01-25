Watch Bruce Springsteen Tell Australian Crowd He's Joining 'New American Resistance'
Bruce Springsteen performs at the 10th Annual Stand Up for Heroes event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 1, 2016 in New York City. Bruce Springsteen kicked off his Australian tour with the declaration that he is joining the "new American resistance" at a show in Perth Saturday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec 26
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd...
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
|ebony nicole brown (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Winston
|4
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC