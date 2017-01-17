Toy helicopter melts down in Jersey Shore boy's bedroom, dad says
Robert Thanel of Brick told the Asbury Park Press he moved his son's Tough Copter from next to his bed to the desk across the room as it charged at bedtime. The next morning, the chopper was a melted mess, according to the report, that created a stink and left soot on the ceiling, and shrapnel across the room.
