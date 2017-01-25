Toms River loses 75 percent of beach dunes to nor'easter
About 75 percent of the dunes on beaches on one township's beaches were destroyed but is already working to replace what was lost as more damage reports come in from this week's nor'easter. Toms River's Department of Public Works and Engineering said that access to some beaches was closed after several walkovers were also found to be damaged.
