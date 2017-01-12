Springsteen tribute group to play NJ ball for Trump inauguration
They've been paying tribute to Bruce Springsteen for nearly four decades, and next Thursday the B-Street Band, the original Springsteen cover group, will play its third consecutive Garden State Inaugural Gala in Washington, D.C. But the band is catching some flak from fans who say they should forgo the event because Springsteen himself has been so critical of President-elect Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated the next day.
