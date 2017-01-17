Springsteen played secret farewell concert for Obamas at White House; see the setlist

WASHINGTON -- Last Thursday, as a Bruce Springsteen tribute band was vilified for its plan to play an inaugural ball ostensibly tied to Donald Trump in Washington, the real Boss was already there -- playing a secret farewell show for President Barack Obama and staffers. The Bruce super-fan blog Backstreets.com reports Springsteen played an intimate 15-song set at the White House's East Room, for a crowd of about 200 that included Obama, Michelle Obama and staff -- no celebrity guests to speak of, the website reports.

