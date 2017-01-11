Springsteen archive to open near his New Jersey hometown
This file photo taken on July 11, 2016 shows US musician Bruce Springsteen performs with The E Street Band at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris. A Bruce Springsteen archive will open at Monmouth University in New Jersey, a short distance from the working-class town where the rock legend grew up.
