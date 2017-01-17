On MLK Day, New Jersey NAACP leader says he'd 'knock out' Trump
The president of the New Jersey NAACP honored Martin Luther King Jr., the civil rights icon who championed nonviolent protest, by threatening President-elect Donald Trump with violence. Richard T. Smith made it clear Monday that he is no fan of the incoming president or African-Americans who support him.
