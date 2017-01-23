NJ women take their first crack at activism with march on Washington
Thousands of people from New Jersey will be at Saturday's Women's March on Washington, either in the nation's capital or at one of six marches around the Garden State. About 200,000 are expected in Washington for the rally and march a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as president.
