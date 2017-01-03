NJ: Manager Sues NJ Transit Again Aft...

NJ: Manager Sues NJ Transit Again After $3.65M Settlement

A New Jersey Transit manager who was part of a $3.65 million settlement of a discrimination claim last year has sued again, alleging she was retaliated against for that lawsuit. The Asbury Park Press reports that Pia Wilson is suing after she was transferred to a new job and three of the managers who reported to her were fired, transferred or retired and not replaced.

