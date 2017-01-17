News 12 mins ago 6:21 p.m.Springsteen tribute band won't play Trump inauguration

A Bruce Springsteen tribute band known as the B Street Band won't set foot in Washington for Donald Trump's inauguration, its frontman said Monday. Lead singer Will Forte previously had said the band has been under contract to play the Garden State Presidential Inaugural Gala since January 2013, the day after it played the New Jersey State Society's ball for President Barack Obama's re-election.

