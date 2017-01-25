New parking plan for Asbury Park to ease residents' complaints may make it tougher for...

New parking plan for Asbury Park to e...

ASBURY PARK -- Parking is likely to get a bit more difficult for visitors in Asbury Park now that the city has implemented a plan to help residents living near the oceanfront get spots close to their homes. The city created its first resident-only permit zone that reserves spots for homeowners on certain streets as long as they pay for the privilege.

