New parking plan for Asbury Park to ease residents' complaints may make it tougher for...
ASBURY PARK -- Parking is likely to get a bit more difficult for visitors in Asbury Park now that the city has implemented a plan to help residents living near the oceanfront get spots close to their homes. The city created its first resident-only permit zone that reserves spots for homeowners on certain streets as long as they pay for the privilege.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec 26
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd...
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
|ebony nicole brown (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Winston
|4
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC