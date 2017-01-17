New Jersey Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2016 Induction Ceremony Set for May 7, 2017
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Jan. 17, 2017 -- The New Jersey Hall of Fame announces the 15 newest inductees to be honored at this year's Induction Ceremony on May 7, 2017, at the historic Convention Hall in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The distinguished Class of 2016 currently includes: PERFORMING ARTS: Singer, composer, actress, entertainer, and publisher Connie Francis, actress and TV personality Kelly Ripa , actor Ray Liotta, pop-rock musician Tommy James, and rapper Wyclef Jean of The Fugees .
