Man indicted on charges he burglarized former police chief's home
LAKEWOOD -- A Willingboro man, who became known as the "Fourteenth Street Burglar," was indicted Tuesday on a slew of charges in connection with a string of home burglaries in the summer and fall of 2015 , including the home of the township's former police chief. Barry Walker, 37, of Willingboro, remains at the Ocean County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail.
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec 26
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd...
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
|ebony nicole brown (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Winston
|4
