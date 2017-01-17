Man indicted on charges he burglarized former police chief's home

LAKEWOOD -- A Willingboro man, who became known as the "Fourteenth Street Burglar," was indicted Tuesday on a slew of charges in connection with a string of home burglaries in the summer and fall of 2015 , including the home of the township's former police chief. Barry Walker, 37, of Willingboro, remains at the Ocean County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail.

