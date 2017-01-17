Man indicted on charges he burglarize...

Man indicted on charges he burglarized former police chief's home

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Jersey Journal

LAKEWOOD -- A Willingboro man, who became known as the "Fourteenth Street Burglar," was indicted Tuesday on a slew of charges in connection with a string of home burglaries in the summer and fall of 2015 , including the home of the township's former police chief. Barry Walker, 37, of Willingboro, remains at the Ocean County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asbury Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finding my family after 44 years in prison Dec 26 Faith Michigan 1
How to contact someone from the Neptune News Dec '16 dawnd01 1
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Nov '16 bldg seven 30
News Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10) Oct '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 8
News Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a... Sep '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd... Sep '16 jmrsch123 1
ebony nicole brown (Sep '11) Aug '16 Winston 4
See all Asbury Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asbury Park Forum Now

Asbury Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asbury Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Asbury Park, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,144 • Total comments across all topics: 277,992,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC