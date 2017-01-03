Man burned in Asbury Park garage fire dies
Asbury Park firefighters responded to a fully-involved fire in a garage behind a home on Fourth Avenue around 10:35 a.m. on Dec. 24. Robert Fourette, of Toms River, was found in the front yard with severe burns to his body, fire officials said at the time. He was rushed to the Burn Center at Saint Barnabas in Livingston where he died days after the incident.
