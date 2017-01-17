Live Today: Kim Guadagno launches campaign fora
LIVE TODAY: Kim Guadagno launches campaign for governor Guadagno launch in bid for Republican nomination set for 11 a.m. at La Playa Restaurant in Keansburg Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://on.app.com/2jUCJxT New Jersey Lt. Governor, Kim Guadagno, addresses the audience at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Opening Celebration in Middletown on Monday.
