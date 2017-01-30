Lincroft: a Spike in Attendance at Uucmc
The "Earth Room" of Lincroft's Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse is the setting this Sunday, for a free winter's afternoon jazz concert featuring pianist Mike "Spike" Wilner. Its "Earth Room" sanctuary has served for years as the greater Red Bank green's go-to venue for guest lectures on progressive causes, in addition to regularly scheduled Social Action Film screenings of hot-topic documentaries - and, beginning in 2016, a slate of concert events that's placed some internationally acclaimed modern folk music artists in front of Monmouth County audiences for the very first time.
