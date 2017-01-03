Now in its 17th year, the Light of Day festival is offering more music than ever, with 44 events from Jan. 6 to 16. Light of Day festival kicks off at Montclair's Outpost in the Burbs Now in its 17th year, the Light of Day festival is offering more music than ever, with 44 events from Jan. 6 to 16. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2j0xDiW Now in its 17th year, the Light of Day festival is offering more music than ever, with 44 events from Jan. 6 to 16. The vast majority will take place in Asbury Park, Jan. 12-16, but most of the action in the festival's first six days will happen elsewhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.