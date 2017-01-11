Jake Clemons on Double Birthday Duty ...

Jake Clemons on Double Birthday Duty for Light of Day Winterfest;...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

With special appearances scheduled for tonight in New York City and Saturdayhere in Asbury Park, the Jake Clemons Band is officially on the Birthday Beat as a participant in LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST 2017: The Beat Goes On, as the 17th anniversary kicks into high gear this week in the global battle to defeat Parkinson's Disease and related illnesses through the awesome power of music. Already committed to a special guest performance at the birthday celebration for his late uncle, Clarence Clemons, tonight at the Cutting Room in New York, the multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter and his band have added Bob's Birthday Bash, three days later at the sold-out Paramount Theater in Asbury Park, to their Light of Day Winterfest itinerary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asbury Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finding my family after 44 years in prison Dec 26 Monkey 2
How to contact someone from the Neptune News Dec '16 dawnd01 1
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Nov '16 bldg seven 30
News Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10) Oct '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 8
News Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a... Sep '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd... Sep '16 jmrsch123 1
ebony nicole brown (Sep '11) Aug '16 Winston 4
See all Asbury Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asbury Park Forum Now

Asbury Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asbury Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Asbury Park, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,198 • Total comments across all topics: 277,865,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC