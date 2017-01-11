Jake Clemons on Double Birthday Duty for Light of Day Winterfest;...

With special appearances scheduled for tonight in New York City and Saturdayhere in Asbury Park, the Jake Clemons Band is officially on the Birthday Beat as a participant in LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST 2017: The Beat Goes On, as the 17th anniversary kicks into high gear this week in the global battle to defeat Parkinson's Disease and related illnesses through the awesome power of music. Already committed to a special guest performance at the birthday celebration for his late uncle, Clarence Clemons, tonight at the Cutting Room in New York, the multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter and his band have added Bob's Birthday Bash, three days later at the sold-out Paramount Theater in Asbury Park, to their Light of Day Winterfest itinerary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.