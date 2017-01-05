'Hangover ride' starts in Belmar
The roar of motorcycle engines filled the air in Belmar on New Year's Day as more than 80 riders rolled through in an annual tradition - breaking in the new year on two wheels. The event, jokingly nicknamed the "Hangover Ride," begins at 16th and Ocean avenues in Belmar, continues north through Asbury Park and onto Sandy Hook, where it ends, at Gunnison Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star News Group.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec 26
|Monkey
|2
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec 11
|dawnd01
|1
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd...
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
|ebony nicole brown (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Winston
|4
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC