'Hangover ride' starts in Belmar

The roar of motorcycle engines filled the air in Belmar on New Year's Day as more than 80 riders rolled through in an annual tradition - breaking in the new year on two wheels. The event, jokingly nicknamed the "Hangover Ride," begins at 16th and Ocean avenues in Belmar, continues north through Asbury Park and onto Sandy Hook, where it ends, at Gunnison Beach.

