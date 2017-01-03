Gopal Pays $900K Cash for Tinton Falls building

Vin Gopal, the Monmouth County Democrat Chairman until noon on Tuesday and a candidate for the Democrat nomination for State Senate in the 11th Legislative District, portrayed himself as a struggling small business owner who goes months at a time without a paycheck so that he can pay his employees, in the announcement that he was stepping down as Chairman to run for Senate. "I know what it's like having to make payroll every month, going months without taking a paycheck in order to make sure my employees are paid," Gopal said to The Asbury Park Press .

