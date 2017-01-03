Gopal Pays $900K Cash for Tinton Fall...

Gopal Pays $900K Cash for Tinton Falls building

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: More Monmouth Musings

Vin Gopal, the Monmouth County Democrat Chairman until noon on Tuesday and a candidate for the Democrat nomination for State Senate in the 11th Legislative District, portrayed himself as a struggling small business owner who goes months at a time without a paycheck so that he can pay his employees, in the announcement that he was stepping down as Chairman to run for Senate. "I know what it's like having to make payroll every month, going months without taking a paycheck in order to make sure my employees are paid," Gopal said to The Asbury Park Press .

Start the conversation, or Read more at More Monmouth Musings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asbury Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finding my family after 44 years in prison Dec 26 Monkey 2
How to contact someone from the Neptune News Dec 11 dawnd01 1
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Nov '16 bldg seven 30
News Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10) Oct '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 8
News Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a... Sep '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd... Sep '16 jmrsch123 1
ebony nicole brown (Sep '11) Aug '16 Winston 4
See all Asbury Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asbury Park Forum Now

Asbury Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asbury Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Asbury Park, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,229

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC