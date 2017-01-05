Finishing the year with a twilight run

Finishing the year with a twilight run

Manasquan's boardwalk was alive with hustle and bustle on New Year's Eve as more than 350 people took part in the 13th annual New Year's Eve Twilight Run. Proceeds from this year's run are to be donated to the Manasquan First Aid Squad and the Manasquan Recreation Department.

