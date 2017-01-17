Chuck Wepner named to New Jersey Hall of Fame
A movie based on the life of the heavyweight boxer whose 1975 fight against Muhammad Ali was the inspiration for the "Rocky" films received positive reviews at the Venice and Toronto film festivals and will be shown this April at Manhattan's Tribeca Film Festival. And yesterday, it was announced that Wepner has been named to the New Jersey Hall of Fame and will be inducted May 7 at the Convention Center in Asbury Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec 26
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd...
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
|ebony nicole brown (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Winston
|4
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC