Christie: I don't want to take pain p...

Christie: I don't want to take pain pills away from your 85-year-old mom

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Gov. Chris Christie wants to allay fears that his administration's prescription drug reforms might leave severely sick patients without their medication. "I don't want to take the pain medication from your 85-year-old mother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asbury Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finding my family after 44 years in prison Dec '16 Faith Michigan 1
How to contact someone from the Neptune News Dec '16 dawnd01 1
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Nov '16 bldg seven 30
News Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10) Oct '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 8
News Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a... Sep '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd... Sep '16 jmrsch123 1
ebony nicole brown (Sep '11) Aug '16 Winston 4
See all Asbury Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asbury Park Forum Now

Asbury Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asbury Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Asbury Park, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,980 • Total comments across all topics: 278,284,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC