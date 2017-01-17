Celebrate Australia Day with a five-course, wine-paired menu
Burke & Wills is offering a special five-course prix-fixe menu with an all-Australian wine pairing list to celebrate Australia Day on Jan. 26. Belly up to South Australian yellowfin paired with riesling; barramundi with braised rainbow chard paired with chardonnay; lamb rack with sweet potato and bok choy; and more. $65 for five courses; $105 with wine pairing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec 26
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd...
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
|ebony nicole brown (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Winston
|4
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC