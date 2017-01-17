Celebrate Australia Day with a five-course, wine-paired menu

Burke & Wills is offering a special five-course prix-fixe menu with an all-Australian wine pairing list to celebrate Australia Day on Jan. 26. Belly up to South Australian yellowfin paired with riesling; barramundi with braised rainbow chard paired with chardonnay; lamb rack with sweet potato and bok choy; and more. $65 for five courses; $105 with wine pairing.

