Car slams into Asbury Park home
ASBURY PARK -- A car slammed into a residence on Friday night, leaving the hood and front wheels lodged into the wall of the house's basement. Officials were called to the residence on Prospect Avenue near Bangs Avenue just before midnight on Friday.
