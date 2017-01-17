Bruce Springsteen plays special show for White House staff
On Thursday, January 12, Bruce Springsteen visited what has become one of his favorite stomping grounds over the last eight years, The White House, for a special acoustic set. Springsteen performed the event at the White House before heading to Australia to start his tour in Perth this Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec 26
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd...
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
|ebony nicole brown (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Winston
|4
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC