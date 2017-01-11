Bruce Springsteen Archives Headed to ...

Bruce Springsteen Archives Headed to Monmouth University

Bruce Springsteen's personal archives will be housed at Monmouth University, which already boasts a massive trove of ephemera related to the rocker. Bruce Springsteen 's archives will be housed at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey, The New York Times  reports.

