Beach tag prices go up in two Jersey Shore towns

The Press of Atlantic City reported that Stone Harbor's borough council will vote on a $1 increase for beach tags at Tuesday's meeting, while Avalon approved an increase at its council meeting on Nov. 22. The agenda for the Stone Harbor meeting was not yet posted on the borough website but Jim Craft, chief financial officer for both Avalon and Stone Harbor, told the Avalon council on Nov. 9 that the cost of tags would be going up for 2017 in both boroughs. Craft expects an additional $34,000 in revenue to be generated from the increase.

