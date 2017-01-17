Beach tag prices go up in two Jersey Shore towns
The Press of Atlantic City reported that Stone Harbor's borough council will vote on a $1 increase for beach tags at Tuesday's meeting, while Avalon approved an increase at its council meeting on Nov. 22. The agenda for the Stone Harbor meeting was not yet posted on the borough website but Jim Craft, chief financial officer for both Avalon and Stone Harbor, told the Avalon council on Nov. 9 that the cost of tags would be going up for 2017 in both boroughs. Craft expects an additional $34,000 in revenue to be generated from the increase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec 26
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd...
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
|ebony nicole brown (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Winston
|4
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC